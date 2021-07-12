Man trapped onboard supply ship in Aberdeen Harbour sparks major emergency response

Emergency services have been scrambled to Aberdeen Harbour to rescue a man trapped in a confined space onboard an American supply ship.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard teams were called to the harbour shortly after 4pm on Monday to help extract an injured crewman from a confined space onboard PSV World Peridot vessel.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed a “gentleman was injured onboard the vessel in a confined space” and in need of assistance.

The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

Fire crews were called into action to help extract the man from the vessel, anchored at the harbour.

Two fire crews and the aerial appliance from Central fire station are currently in attendance alongside the line rescue team and two fire engines from Altens.

Two fire appliances and the line rescue team from Lochgelly in Fife have also been called to assist.

Aberdeen coastguard team are also on hand alongside two ambulance crews.

Breaking news – more as we get it.