Man freed from car after two-vehicle crash in North-east

A motorist trapped in his car after a crash on a North-east road has been freed by firefighters.

Police were called to the B9001 near the Gunhill Crossroads close to Daviot at 7.45am after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash, which sent one car down an embankment.

Firefighters were called to the scene and used hydraulic equipment

A Fire Service spokesman said the man is now in the hands of paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The road is blocked in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.”

It is understood the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Fire Service spokesman added: “Two units were sent to the B9001 at 7.45am after receiving reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

“A male was trapped in the vehicle and crews used hydraulic equipment.”