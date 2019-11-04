Man trapped after crane overturns on A96

A man is trapped following a crash involving a crane on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the A96 west of Elgin at around 10.20am after the vehicle overturned.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers that the road is closed and has advised them to find alternative routes.

Police and ambulance are at the scene, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Two fire engines have attended from Elgin along with one from Forres and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue: “We were called to a collision involving a crane which has overturned off the A96 west of Elgin.

“We are currently attempting to release a casualty from the vehicle.

“We have three appliances at the scene along with a heavy rescue unit.”