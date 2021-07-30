Man took bottle to neighbour after growing angry over lockdown parties

A man has admitted bottling a neighbour who had been partying for days during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Keith Pirie, 22, saw red after revellers had been holding noisy garden parties for several days at the beginning of the pandemic.

Following an argument with two men from his window, Pirie then challenged one to a fight before pulling out a glass bottle and smashing him over the head with it.

The court heard how he continued to attack the man with the broken bottle end – causing lacerations to his head, neck and arm.

The assault occurred at a block of flats on Aberdeen’s Gairsay Drive on April 20 last year.

Pirie also pleaded guilty to attacking another man and trying to steal his beer on August 1 2020.

Accused continued to strike victim with broken bottle neck

Describing the lockdown attack, fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “The accused pulled a glass bottle from within his jacket, lunged towards the complainer and struck him on the back of the head with the bottle.

“As it made contact with the complainer’s head, it smashed.

“The complainer struggle with the accused as he continued to strike the complainer with the broken bottle neck, making contact with his arm several times.

“They ended up on the floor as a result of the struggle.”

After being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Pirie’s victim was found to have a number of lacerations to his scalp, neck and arm.

Pirie was thereafter arrested by police and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.

Attacked man over bottles of beer

The court also heard that at a separate incident in August 2020, Pirie attacked another partygoer who he invited back to his flat before attempting to steal his beer.

The victim, who had left a nearby party with friends, was waiting for a taxi when he was asked by Pirie if he would join him for a drink at his flat – he attacked the man 10 minutes later on the stairwell and attempted to steal his bag of booze.

The 22-year old punched the man in the face before he fell to the ground where Pirie kicked him on the head and ribs.

The fight was only stopped when Pirie’s girlfriend appeared and pulled him away.

He was soon arrested after the victim called police.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Pirie, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.