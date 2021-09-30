Man told cops he set fire to curtains ‘because he had no electricity’ – despite being in credit

A man who deliberately set fire to his living room curtains later told cops he did it because he had run out of electricity – despite his meter being more than £20 in credit.

Bruce Ross claimed he had lit a candle at his flat on Aberdeen’s Powis Place, because he “had no electricity” due to watching television and running down the electricity meter on January 24 this year.

A fire later engulfed the 60-year old’s home and saw fire crews rescue an elderly neighbour.

When police later checked Ross’ electricity meter and saw he had over £22 on credit.

‘I set the flat on fire, I’m mad’

A witness in the case, neighbour Lesley Irving, described how she and her husband were “trapped” in their flat for an hour as the fire service put out the blaze.

She said: “My husband went down and confirmed that the smoke alarm was going off in the downstairs flat and two fire engines arrived very quickly.

“They told us it was too late to get out of the building and to go to the other side of the house and open a window.

“We were trapped there for an hour before the fire service was able to get us out.”

She also told the court how Ross had been heard to shout down the phone at a 999 call handler: “I set the flat on fire, I’m mad.”

Top fireman told court that accused’s curtains had ‘melted’

Scottish Fire and Rescue watch commander Jason Cowie told the court when fire crews arrived on the scene they found Ross on the pavement.

He said: “He had signs of smoke inhalation and was just wearing a pair of jeans.

“He identified himself and admitted that he had set the fire himself and he was worried that he would get in trouble and might go to the cells.”

The 60-year old pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to culpable and recklessly setting fire to his living room curtains.

He was also on bail at the time.

Mr Cowie said: “There was no evidence of candles but they may have melted and if people are using candles safely then there is usually a candle holder of the wick left following a fire.

“There also looked to be pieces of melted carpet on the floor.”

Asked by fiscal depute Lucy Simpson whether he believed Ross had set the fire deliberately, Mr Cowie said: “In my opinion it was deliberate based on the fact that I could not see anything that could have caused it and based on what the occupant was telling me.”

Ms Simpson also told the court Ross had a previous conviction for setting fire to window blinds that earned him a year in prison.

Defence solicitor – ‘he was in a dark place’

Defence agent John McLeod told the court that his client had been “in a seriously dark place at the time” and asked for reports to be carried out before sentencing.

Sheriff Philip Mann told the 60-year old: “I’m going to follow your solicitor’s suggestion and I’m going to remand you in custody while I find out what is going on in the background here to assist me in how to deal with this matter.”

Sheriff Mann deferred sentence on Ross until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a psychiatric report to be carried out.