North-east man to run almost 500 miles for charity

A north-east man is set to take on his biggest challenge yet by running 496 miles for charity.

Matthew Milne has pledged to run every day in August starting with one mile on the first day and working through the calendar to run 31 miles by the end of the month.

The 23-year-old man will be running the equivalent of almost 19 marathons for the charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, which provides support to families who have a child dealing with a terminal illness.

Matthew, who is from Oldmeldrum, is a member of the Metro Aberdeen running club and has completed two marathons in recent years.

He said: “I took up running when I was 17 and enjoy competing in events but this will be a completely different test to anything I have done before.

“The total distance to be run over the month is 496 miles but if I have the stamina I will round it up to a nice 500.

“I got to know of the work of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars through a fellow runner and it’s an excellent local charity which does a lot of great work.

“I set out to raise £750 and with the generous support of Stats and friends and family I have exceeded the target, but more is always welcome.”

Matthew works as graduate remote electronics engineer with Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist Stats Group, which has donated £250 to start his fundraising push.

To donate to Matthew’s cause go to bit.ly/2XEvTVG