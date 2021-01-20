Man to appear in court in connection with disturbance at Aberdeen house

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance at a house in Aberdeen.

At least five police cars and more than 10 officers were spotted on St Peter’s Terrace yesterday afternoon.

Officers confirmed the man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Traffic in the area was restricted at the time due to the large police presence.

A video circulating on social media showed multiple vehicles and officers across from the Spar in Peterculter.

A police spokesman added: “Officers in Aberdeen responded to the report of a disturbance at a property on St Peter’s Terrace, Peterculter, around 1.25pm on Tuesday, January 19.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.