Man to appear in court in connection with thefts worth four figure sum in north-east

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday in connection with a number of thefts and road traffic offences in the north-east.

The series of thefts within the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas are worth a total value in excess of a four figure sum.

The man was traced by police before being arrested and is now being kept in police custody.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, October 15.

Constable Mair of the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Team said: “We have been proactively working in partnership with local small businesses victimised by repeat offenders.

“On tracing suspects for these crimes, they are debriefed as to the reasoning for their offending and offered assistance from outside agencies so they can be sign posted away from any further criminality.

“I would like to take this time to thank local businesses for their support throughout this inquiry.”