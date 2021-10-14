Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man to appear in court in connection with thefts worth four figure sum in north-east

By Ellie Milne
14/10/2021, 8:02 pm Updated: 14/10/2021, 8:04 pm
Police have traced and charged a man in connection with the offences

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday in connection with a number of thefts and road traffic offences in the north-east.

The series of thefts within the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas are worth a total value in excess of a four figure sum.

The man was traced by police before being arrested and is now being kept in police custody.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, October 15.

Constable Mair of the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Team said: “We have been proactively working in partnership with local small businesses victimised by repeat offenders.

“On tracing suspects for these crimes, they are debriefed as to the reasoning for their offending and offered assistance from outside agencies so they can be sign posted away from any further criminality.

“I would like to take this time to thank local businesses for their support throughout this inquiry.”