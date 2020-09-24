Man to appear in court following incident in north-east town
A 32-year-old man will appear in court today in following a disturbance in Elgin.
Police homed in on Pinefield Apartments at around 3.05pm after concern was raised regarding a man in a property.
Police negotiators were also called.
A police spokesman said: “Around 3.05pm on Wednesday September 23, officers were called to Pinefield Apartments, Elgin after concern was raised regarding a man in a property there.
“Officers and negotiators attended this incident and the 32 year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment.
“He has since been charged and is expected to appear in court today.”
