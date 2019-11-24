Man to appear in court accused of drink-driving after two-vehicle Aberdeen crash

A man has been charged with drink-driving following a two-vehicle collision.

The 65-year-old was arrested after the incident on Jesmond Grange in Bridge of Don at around 7.10pm last night.

He has been charged in relation to drink driving and other road traffic offences and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Susan Mair, of the Tillydrone local policing team, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident. Driving under the influence of alcohol is absolutely unacceptable and the risks of this are already widely known.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support and provide assurances that any information passed to us will be actioned appropriately, as we endeavour to reduce these offences from our roads.”