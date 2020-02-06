Man threatened to stab staff after they found him sleeping at Aberdeen shopping centre

A man threatened to stab workers that found him asleep at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Paul Murray decided to have a nap on a bench at the St Nicholas Centre on Monday evening.

The 37-year-old was discovered by centre staff who then woke him up – only for Murray to threaten them with a blade. Police were called and they did not find a knife on him.

Murray appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Depute fiscal Brian Young told the court staff discovered Murray fast asleep and they attempted to wake him up.

He said: “At 5.30pm on February 3 witnesses at the St Nicholas Centre became aware of the accused.

“They attempted to rouse the accused from his sleep. He became aggressive and told the staff he was going to stab them.

“Police found no bladed article but he did have an aggressive manner.”

Defence agent Mike Monro said Murray was sorry for his actions and had actually thought he had woken up a someone’s house.

He added: “Naturally the staff were quite alarmed as a result of this drunk man saying he had a blade with him.

“I would like to apologise on behalf of Mr Murray to the staff.”

Sheriff William Summers ordered Murray of Jute Street, Aberdeen, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and he was given nine months to finish it.