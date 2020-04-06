Man tells of horror after Aberdeen pharmacy sign falls on woman

A Good Samaritan has spoken of the “horrible” scene when he witnessed a pharmacy sign falling on top of a woman – before jumping out of his car and running to the rescue.

The man, who did not want to be named, was driving along Holburn Street in Aberdeen yesterday afternoon when he spotted the wooden hoarding above Clear Pharmacy become detached from the building.

The sign plummeted to the ground and landed on a woman underneath.

The eyewitness said: “I was driving up Holburn Street and on my right hand side I just saw the whole thing collapse and obviously there was a loud bang.

“As I glanced round out of the window I saw an arm hanging out from underneath it.

“I slammed on the brakes and ran across the road.

“I could hear her screaming.

“I just lifted it off and somebody else came and lifted another piece off of her.

“Another guy appeared who was a nurse.”

The witness described a graphic scene, with the woman clearly injured.

He said: “It was pretty horrible to see.”

After leaving the woman in the care of the nurse, who made sure not to move her until paramedics arrived on the scene, the man and another witness tried to make the area safe.

It is understood the woman suffered leg injuries but police confirmed she was in a stable condition in hospital following the incident.

Concerned the sign would blow on to the road they broke it into pieces and put it around a corner out of the way.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were sent to the scene of the incident on Holburn Street, close to its junction with Howburn Place.

A spokeswoman said: “At around 1.45pm today we attended at Holburn Street following a report that signage had fallen from a building and struck a pedestrian.

“She has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her condition has been described as stable.

“Building control and the shop owners have been made aware and are attending.”