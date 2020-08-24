Man tasered and arrested following incident on Aberdeen street

A 30-year-old man was tasered and arrested following reports of him being in possession of a knife.
The incident occurred on Holburn Street at 2.25am on Sunday morning and the road was closed from Great Southern Road to Great Western Road for a period of time.
Police attended after reports of a man being in possession of a knife on the street.
A spokesman said: “The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and a 30-year-old man was arrested.
“A report will be presented to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) as standard procedure following the deployment of a taser.”
