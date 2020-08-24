Man tasered and arrested following incident on Aberdeen street

A 30-year-old man was tasered and arrested following reports of him being in possession of a knife.

The incident occurred on Holburn Street at 2.25am on Sunday morning and the road was closed from Great Southern Road to Great Western Road for a period of time.

Police attended after reports of a man being in possession of a knife on the street.

A spokesman said: “The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

“A report will be presented to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) as standard procedure following the deployment of a taser.”