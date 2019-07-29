Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following disturbance at Aberdeen flats

A man is being treated for “serious” injuries following a disturbance on a city street in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Walker Road in Torry shortly after 2am following reports of an incident in the street outside Walker Road School.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries described by Police Scotland as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Some officers remained at the scene for several hours after the incident while investigations took place, with the road cordoned off.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance on Walker Road at around 2.15am.

“A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The incident is believed to have happened in the street outside a block of flats.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.”