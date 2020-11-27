Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following assault in Aberdeen

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Aberdeen.

The incident, which occurred around 3pm, took place in the Cummings Park area of the city.

Police have appealed for information to assist their inquiries into the incident, which they say are at an “early stage”.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday November 27, officers received reports of a serious assault on Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen.

“A 32-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this or has any information relating to the incident, please contact the police via 101.”