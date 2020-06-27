Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following alleged attempted murder in north-east town

A 52-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition following an alleged attempted murder in a north-east town.

Police descended onto the Scott Court area of Huntly at around 4.45pm on Friday following reports of an attack.

The road and surrounding area was cordoned off for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear in court in Monday.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “We can confirm that a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder, which took place in the Scott Court area of Huntly at around 4.45pm on Friday 26 June.

“He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”