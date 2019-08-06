Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after one-car crash on north-east road

A man has been taken to hospital after a one car crash on a north-east road this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Stonehaven AWPR junction at around 2.20pm.

A male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being cut out of the car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The vehicle rolled a couple of times, and the fire service was called to assist.

“A male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The roundabout is blocked.”

The man is thought to have suffered serious injuries.

The AWPR is currently closed southbound between Cleanhill and Stonehaven, with no access to Stonehaven from the A90/A92 junction at Netherley, northbound.

Traffic being diverted up the AWPR towards Cleanhill, and then onto the old A92.

There will be no access to the road via the offslip.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 3.02pm to assist police with a road traffic collision.

“We used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the casualty out of the car.”