Man taken to hospital following two-car crash on Aberdeen bypass

A man was taken to hospital last night following a two-car crash on the Aberdeen bypass.

Police and ambulance were called to the A90 in Stonehaven at 9.20pm.

The incident involved a Peugeot and a Toyota which collided on the A90, near the A92 turn-off.

A police spokesman said: “The injuries are minor and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“The road was blocked for a number of hours while we awaited vehicle recovery.”

The incident has since been cleared.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter