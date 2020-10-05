Man taken to hospital following ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a ‘serious’ two-car crash.

Emergency services are in attendance on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road, near St Fergus.

Police, fire and ambulance crews received the call at about 7.30am.

Two ambulances, an air ambulance and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene, and a man was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fire crews returned their stop message at 7.58am.

On Twitter, Traffic Scotland described the crash as “serious”.

NEW❗️ ⌚️07:50 The #A90 is closed in both directions from Crimond to Peterhead due to a serious RTC⛔️ Please avoid the area and #UseAltRoute where possible@NETrunkRoads @northsound1 @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/76GNjVGUkM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 5, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30am on Monday October 5, officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near St Fergus.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

A spokesman for the ambulance said: “We received a call today at 0724 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Crimond.

“We dispatched our trauma team, an air ambulance and two ambulances to the scene. We transported one male by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”