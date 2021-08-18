Police reveal they in chase with car that hit Aberdeen pedestrian

Police have confirmed they were “pursuing” a car when it hit a pedestrian earlier this week.

A 48-year-old man remains in a serious condition after being knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday.

The black Seat Leon Cupra involved left the scene, and investigations are continuing to find the driver.

The car was found abandoned a short time later in St Machar Place.

Officers were chasing it after the driver failed to stop for them in the Northfield area, near the junction with Moir Drive, at about 2pm on Monday.

As they followed it onto Great Northern Road, the accident happened.

As a result, the case has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Police are now carrying out inquiries and appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward to help track down the driver and passenger.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch. In particular, we ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers.”

The road was closed for approximately nine hours on Monday to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.