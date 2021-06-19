Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Aboyne

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution after he crashed into a telegraph pole.
Police were in attendance at the scene in Kincardine O’Neil.
A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on North Deeside Road in Kincardine O’Neil around 2.20pm on Saturday 19 June.
“A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”
Fire crews also attended the crash to make the vehicle safe by using small tools.
