Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Aboyne

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution after he crashed into a telegraph pole.

Police were in attendance at the scene in Kincardine O’Neil.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on North Deeside Road in Kincardine O’Neil around 2.20pm on Saturday 19 June.

“A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

Fire crews also attended the crash to make the vehicle safe by using small tools.