Man taken to hospital following fire at Aberdeen flat

A man has been taken to hospital following a flat fire in Aberdeen.

Three fire appliances were called to King Street early this morning after a blaze broke out.

They attended the incident at 5am and extinguished the fire in just over an hour.

A man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition is unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 5.15am today to attend an incident on King Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed that they were called out to King Street at 5am, with the stop message being received at 6.12am.