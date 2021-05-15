Man taken to hospital following disturbance outside Aberdeen pub

A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance outside an Aberdeen pub.

Emergency services were called outside the Butchers Arms at about 5.15pm on Saturday evening.

The disturbance did not involve the pub.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at licensed premises on George Street in Aberdeen around 5.15pm