Man taken to hospital following disturbance at Aberdeen pub

By David Walker
15/05/2021, 6:27 pm Updated: 15/05/2021, 7:37 pm
A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance at an Aberdeen pub.

Emergency services were called to the Butchers Arms at about 5.15pm on Saturday evening.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at licensed premises on George Street in Aberdeen around 5.15pm

