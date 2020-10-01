Man taken to hospital following crash on north-east road

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened just before 5pm this afternoon on the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4:45 pm police received a report of a road crash involving one car on the A948 near Ellon.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are ongoing.”

The extent of injuries is not known.