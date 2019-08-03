Saturday, August 3rd 2019 Show Links
Man taken to hospital following crash involving motorbike in north-east

by Jamie Hall
03/08/2019, 2:34 pm Updated: 03/08/2019, 7:07 pm
A man has been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the B9170 near Oldmeldrum shortly after noon.

The motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known. The road remains closed and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike near Oldmeldrum heading towards Methlick.

“We received the call at around noon.

“One man has been taken to hospital. His condition is not known.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were in attendance and provided assistance with manual handling.

“We left the scene shortly before 1pm.”

