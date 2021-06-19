Man taken to hospital following crash on Beach Boulevard

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a car near the beach.
The incident happened just before midday on Beach Boulevard.
A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 12pm we received a report of a crash on Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen involving a motorcycle and a car.
“Emergency services are in attendance and a 28-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road is currently closed.”
More following.
