Man taken to hospital and dog injured after pitbull attack on Aberdeen street

An OAP had to undergo surgery after being bitten fighting off a pitbull who had mauled his dog.

The 70-year-old man, who asked not to be named, was walking his chihuahua, Doddie, through Byron Square when they were attacked by the animal.

After the scuffle, the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he had surgery to repair tendons in his hand and was kept in overnight for observation.

Little Doddie fared worse – and is facing surgery to amputate his injured leg.

The Northfield resident said: “I was taking Doddie for a walk and getting my paper from the shops at Byron Square. I saw the dog in front of us off its lead with a lady. I started to slow down just in case.

“Next thing I knew, the lady was gone and the pitbull had Doddie’s leg in his mouth – pulling at his leg.

“Two people who were parked got out of their cars and people from the bakery tried to get the dog off him. It was terrifying.”

The OAP said once the pitbull let go of Doddie, he went “limp” and he feared the worst.

He added: “I reached out to grab Doddie because I thought he was dead and that’s when the pitbull bit me. I didn’t know I was bitten until I was sitting down inside the community centre and someone said I was bleeding. I had a chunk of skin missing from my hand.

“A grey truck pulled up and a man got out to get the pitbull before getting in and leaving. He never said anything – just left.”

The man put off going to A&E because he first wanted to take Doddie to the vet.

When he got there, the vet said Doddie was “lucky to be alive” – but he will have to have his leg amputated.

Doddie is not yet fit enough to have the surgery.

He said: “The vet said chihuahuas have bones like chickens – they’re not very big and it’s not looking good.

“Doddie’s very quiet now and I’m worried about him being traumatised. I don’t know how he’ll react when he sees another dog.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “Officers received a report of an incident involving a dog at Byron Square in Aberdeen. The incident occurred at around 9.40am on Tuesday and resulted in a man and a small black dog being injured by another dog. Inquiries are ongoing.”