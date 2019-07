A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on the Aberdeen bypass.

A van crossed the central reservation, Kingswells and Peterculter, and landed on the opposite carriageway at 10.30pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “We were called at 10.33pm to a report of a white van which had crashed through the central reservation and ended up on the opposite carriageway.

“The incident took place on the AWPR southbound.

“One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”