Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in north-east

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout between the A90 and B9005 near Ellon yesterday.

Police said they received a report of the incident at around 2.30pm.

One of the cars involved was a Nissan Juke.

An ambulance and the fire service were also called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We had a report of a two-vehicle crash at around 2.30pm.

“One occupant was taken to hospital.”

There was no update on any injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to attend by police.

She said: “Everyone was released from the vehicle by the time we got there so we helped make the scene safe and clean the debris off the road.”