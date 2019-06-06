Man and woman taken to hospital after two-car collision on north-east road

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A92 this afternoon.

Ambulance and police were called to manage the incident, which happened four miles north of Inverbervie.

The road was shut in both directions, but has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call just after 4pm to a two-vehicle crash on the A92 heading in the direction of Kinneff.

“Ambulance was in attendance and we were dealing with traffic management.

“The road was blocked in both directions, we were waiting for recovery of the vehicles.

“A male and a female have been taken to hospital.”

It is understood there are injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.

A spokesman said: “We got the call at 4.30pm. We were on scene and we were using hydraulic cutting equipment.

“There was a person trapped in their car.”

Two appliances were sent to the scene from Stonehaven.