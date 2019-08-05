Man taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash in north-east

A man has been taken to hospital after a “serious” one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.
Emergency services were called to Balmellie Road in Turriff at 11.10pm yesterday following the collision.
The road is still closed while an investigation is carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the driver’s injuries are believed to be serious.
Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter
He said: “We received a call regarding a one-vehicle road traffic collision at 11.10pm on Balmellie Road in Turriff.
“One person was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road is still closed.”