Monday, August 5th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Man taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash in north-east

by Lee McCann
05/08/2019, 6:38 am Updated: 05/08/2019, 7:58 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A man has been taken to hospital after a “serious” one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to Balmellie Road in Turriff at 11.10pm yesterday following the collision.

The road is still closed while an investigation is carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the driver’s injuries are believed to be serious.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “We received a call regarding a one-vehicle road traffic collision at 11.10pm on Balmellie Road in Turriff.

“One person was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road is still closed.”

Breaking