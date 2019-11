A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution after a car crashed and rolled into a field on a north-east road.

Police officers were called to attend the collision on the B9005 at Kinharrachie, near Ellon, at 10.20am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There’s no reports of any injuries but they were taken to ARI to be checked over.

“The car rolled into a field.”

The vehicle is being recovered.