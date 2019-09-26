Man taken to hospital after lorry and motorbike crash on Aberdeen road

A major Aberdeen road was closed to traffic and a man taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout at the junction between Broomhill Road and Anderson Drive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within three minutes and took one man with a leg injury to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

At the time of the incident, motorists faced length delays along Anderson Drive and Broomhill Road.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: We received a call at 3.50pm following reports of a road traffic accident on Broomhill Road.

“We dispatched a rapid response unit and an ambulance, arriving on scene within 3 minutes.

“One male patient with a leg injury was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 3.54pm to a report of a crash between a motorbike and a lorry.”