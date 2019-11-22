Man taken to hospital after incident at Aberdeen harbour

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital following an incident at Aberdeen harbour.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to the scene on York Street, just after 9am this morning.

It is not known the extent of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.02am today to attend an incident on York Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one male patient in his 40s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”