Man taken to hospital after incident at Aberdeen harbour

Police were called to Aberdeen harbour after receiving reports of concern for a person’s welfare.

Officers were called to the scene at Porca Quay at 3.30pm yesterday to deal with an incident.

Assistance was given by the Aberdeen Coastguard at just after 4pm and they left the scene at 7.45pm.

An eyewitness at The Silver Darling restaurant, which is located nearby, said: “Police are down at the water and two policemen are looking into the sea.

“There’s a police car blocking the car park with several police around.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The man has been taken to hospital.”