Man taken to hospital after getting trapped under lorry on Aberdeen street

A man was taken to hospital today after getting trapped under a lorry in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at 8.23am at a business on Cotton Street.

Firefighters were called out but the man was freed before emergency services arrived on scene.

He was taken to hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call to attend to someone trapped under a lorry.

“The casualty was released prior to our arrival.

“We attended to make the scene safe.”

Firefighters remained on the scene until 8.36am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We received a report of a man injured around 8.25am.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.22am to attend an incident on Cotton Street in Aberdeen. We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter