Man taken to hospital after falling overboard from north-east boat

North-east coastguard crews were called to help a man who went overboard.

The incident happened yesterday evening, with the Coastguard alerted at 7.22pm to assist the man who fell from a fishing boat at the town’s harbour.

The Montrose lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams were in attendance, alongside the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick.

He was retrieved from the water by the crews before being transported to hospital.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “A chap fell from one of the local fishing boats but he got picked up and was taken to hospital.

“We got the first report at 7.22pm.”

It is not known the extent of the man’s injuries.