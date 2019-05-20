Monday, May 20th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Man taken to hospital after falling overboard from north-east boat

by Emma Morrice
20/05/2019, 6:30 am
The RNLI's Shannon class lifeboat at Montrose
North-east coastguard crews were called to help a man who went overboard.

The incident happened yesterday evening, with the Coastguard alerted at 7.22pm to assist the man who fell from a fishing boat at the town’s harbour.

The Montrose lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams were in attendance, alongside the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick.

He was retrieved from the water by the crews before being transported to hospital.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “A chap fell from one of the local fishing boats but he  got picked up and was taken to hospital.

“We got the first report at 7.22pm.”

It is not known the extent of the man’s injuries.

