Man taken to hospital after explosion at north-east flat

A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion at flats in a north-east town.

Police, fire crews and ambulance were called to the scene in Moray Road, Fraserburgh, shortly after 12pm.

ROAD CLOSURE – FRASERBUGHPolice Scotland are currently dealing with an incident on Moray Road, Fraserburgh.The road is closed between College Bounds and Gallowhill Road. Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 6 March 2020

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.07pm to a fire on Moray Road, Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response and our trauma team to the scene and transported a male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the property appears to have suffered substantial damage.

A spokeswoman confirmed gas engineers and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Nearby streets are understood to have been closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 12.10pm to a report of an explosion at a block of flats at the corner of Moray Road and Watermill Road.”