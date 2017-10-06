Man taken to hospital after crash on North-east road

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a North-east road.

Police were called to the junction with Oldmeldrum Road and Souterford Road in Inverurie just after 11am after receiving reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Paramedics also attended and treated a man in his 40s at the scene before he was taken to hospital. It is understood nobody was seriously injured.

The road was blocked while the vehicles were recovered and has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:01am today to attend a road traffic collision on Souterford Road.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his 40s was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”