Man taken to hospital after crash on major north-east road

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a north-east road.

His condition has been described as “not life-threatening” by a spokeswoman for the ambulance service.

Police were alerted to the crash on the A92 at Portlethen at 9.20am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that the car struck the barrier of the road.

Traffic Scotland announced that the southbound carriageway would be closed.

The car has now been uplifted and the road has reopened.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’ve left the scene now. When our appliance arrived the occupants of the car had self-evacuated, so we were just there to make the vehicle safe.”