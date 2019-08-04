Man taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A man was taken to hospital following a crash involving a bike and a car on an Aberdeen road.

The collision took place on Victoria Street in Dyce shortly after 6am.

The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The road was closed after the crash but reopened a short time later.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a crash between a bicycle and a car on Victoria Street at 6.05am.

“The male bike rider suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.”