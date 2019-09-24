Man taken to hospital after being struck by van in north-east town

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in Inverurie shortly after 5pm following the collision.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in an ambulance. There was no update on injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were contacted by the ambulance service following a collision between a van and a male pedestrian.

“An ambulance took the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”