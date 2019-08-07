Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in north-east town

A man in his 30s has suffered “potentially serious injuries” after being hit by a car in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh at 12.40pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “There has been a collision on Chapelhill Road between a pedestrian and a vehicle.”

“We got the call at around 12.40pm.

“The man has suffered potentially serious injuries.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.40pm today to attend an incident on Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched our trauma team, an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene. We transported one male patient in his 30s to hospital.”

