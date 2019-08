A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a north-east town.

Police were called to the scene in Elgin on the A96 near Ashgrove Road.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered a head injury but a police spokesman said it was not thought to be life threatening.

He said: “We received the call at 11.05 today regarding a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“It was at Ashgrove Road at the A96 in Elgin. The road was shut but has since reopened.”