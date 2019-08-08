Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in north-east town

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after being involved in a collision with a car in a north-east town.

Police and paramedics were called to Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh at 12.40pm yesterday following an incident involving a Vauxhall Astra.

The ambulance service’s helicopter arrived at the scene but was later stood down. The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the lunchtime incident.

She said: “There had been a collision on Chapelhill Road between a pedestrian and a vehicle.”

“We got the call at around 12.40pm.

“The man has suffered potentially serious injuries.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said their paramedics were called to the scene and took the man to hospital for treatment.

He said: “We received a call at 12.40pm to attend an incident on Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched our trauma team, an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one male patient in his 30s to hospital.”