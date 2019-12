A north-east road has been shut after a man was hit by a car.

Police were called to St Peter’s Street in Peterhead at 12.45pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a male pedestrian.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.45 to a report of a crash on St Peter’s Street involving a car and a male pedestrian.

“The man has been taken by ambulance to ARI, inquiries into the incident are continuing.

“The road is closed until further notice.”