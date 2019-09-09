Man taken to hospital after being found ill on Aberdeen street

A man has been taken to hospital after falling ill on an Aberdeen street.

Thorngrove Avenue was shut after police officers were called to the scene at 3.05pm.

It is believed the man fell ill.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At 3.05pm police were called to a report of an elderly man who had taken unwell in the street.

“An ambulance was called and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and police had no further activity.”