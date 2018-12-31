Man taken to hospital after assault at north-east pub

Three people have been charged following an assault at a pub in a north-east town.

One man was taken to hospital in Aberdeen with facial injuries after the attack at the Butcher’s Arms in Inverurie in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three men, aged 21, 21 and 27, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Aynslie Wallace said: “Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault after a disturbance at the Butcher’s Arms in Inverurie on Saturday.

“However, we believe a number of people may have witnessed this but have not spoken to police and we are asking them to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 181 of December 29.”