Man taken to hospital after Aberdeen river rescue

A man was taken to hospital after being spotted in a river in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland, Aberdeen RNLI and HM Coastguard all attended after a report of a person in the River Dee at Torry shortly after 5pm.

By the time emergency services arrived, he was out of the water and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a male in the water and attended along with lifeboat and coastguard crews.

“By the time he arrived he was out of the water.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen RNLI said: “Aberdeen’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Buoy Woody 85N’ launched with a volunteer crew of three at 5.15pm today following reports of a person in the water in the River Dee between the Queen Elizabeth and Victoria bridges.

Arriving on scene, the crew found the person had already made their way to shore: the ILB crew and Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team remained on scene with officers from Police Scotland before returning to base at around 6.15pm.”

A coastguard spokesman added: “The man was traced safe out of the water and was passed into the care of Police Scotland.”